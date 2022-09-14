Pike County Community Arts center now open

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There is now a way for people of all ages to engage in the arts in Pike County.

The Pike County Community Arts Center is now open in Pittsfield Square at 130 E. Adams St.

“It’s a space where the arts are accessible to everyone regardless of the cost,” said Synthia Miller, Owner of the arts center.

The art center will hold classes, after school programs, special events and more.

It will also house the Arts Guild which closed its physical location a few months ago.

“Any time that we can add amenities to our community, that will add opportunities to students and residents, it’s a great thing,” said Executive Director of Pike County Chamber of Commerce, David Camphouse.

The art center has a calendar of events available on their Facebook page.

Reservations are required.

Miller said they are taking donations for art supplies as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.