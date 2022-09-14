Pittsfield’s Industrial Plaza to fill last parcel with trucking and diesel repair business

TRUX
TRUX(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pittsfield’s Industrial Plaza will have its last parcel filled with a trucking and diesel repair business, TRUX LLC located at 14 E. Industrial Park.

It’s something city officials, local truckers, and the owner of TRUX Chris Nichols said will fill a void in Pittsfield’s trucking and farming community.

“In Pittsfield, there’s not a business like this,” Nichols said. “You know, working on their grain trucks and such that transports the crops. And the machinery that are working out in the field. But you know, there are some trucking companies here, too that don’t have their own in-house mechanics.”

Nichols said after selling his former business, Trash Queen, he will be able to self-fund TRUX for approximately $800,000.

Wyatt Bradshaw’s family owns Win Productions and Bradshaw Farms in Pike County. He said he operates the trucks and repairs are unavoidable especially with a business made up of 130 employees.

“Our business is very time oriented and time crucial,” Bradshaw said.

He said with no nearby repair services, it’s a timely and costly inconvenience.

“Usually we have to hire somebody from half hour away to come do it which is a big toll for them to pull someone away from somebody else’s shop,” Bradshaw said. “Or take the driver off the list, send the truck up with the driver and see if the driver can fix it.”

He said Nichol’s business will bring a niche to the community that isn’t prevalent.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said with Industrial Plaza now full, the city will move forward with its plans to expand Industrial Park, bringing more businesses with it.

“For much-needed businesses in the community and the area,” Mendenhall said.

Nichols said if there are no snags with materials, he hopes to have TRUX up and running by Dec. 1.

