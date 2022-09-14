Properties in Keokuk are now open for bidding

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk looks for ways to open new businesses and housing for families.

The city of Keokuk is accepting proposals from qualified developers for buildings in the 600 block of Main Street.

Buildings at 619, 623 and 625 Main Street are open for bidding and redevelopment.

Officials said along with finding a qualified buyer with financial standing to back up their bid, the city has also applied for two state grants to assist in the redevelopment of the properties.

City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said he’d like to see some retail space and housing in the buildings.

“By putting some retail businesses in there, what we do is we strengthen the core of our downtown and our business district which will attract people in both to visit and hopefully live here,” said O’Donnell.

While the city of Keokuk applies for two state grants to help buyers re-develop the properties, O’Donnell said $2,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will be allocated to the future buildings.

Proposals will be accepted until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4:30 p.m.

You can mail or deliver proposals City Hall.

