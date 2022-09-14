QU announces Fall POLIS Program Schedule

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, Quincy University’s Pursuit of Learning in Society (POLIS) program is coming back to campus this fall.

POLIS is a program that allows senior citizens to enroll in short, 1 day only courses at the University.

“It’s an outreach program to invite retired people who want to continue their intellectual life and also to have social contact,” POLIS Director Mary Ann Klein said.

The first class is on Friday, Sept. 16 and is on “Constitutional Right of Privacy/Multifaceted Concept.”

Klein said each class lasts about two hours with coffee and cookies at break.

To register for a course, call Quincy University North Campus, Room 122-D at (217) 228-5594. Membership for the program for one semester is $15 with each session costing $4.

The rest of the semester is as follows:

Sept. 20 & 22 – “Rivers” – Mike Flanagan.

Sept. 28 – “How to Read a Shakespearean Sonnet” – Dr. Maurine Magliocco.

Oct. 4 – “The Ultra James Shannon: Slavery, Religion, and the Coming of the Civil War in the West” – Dr. Scott Giltner.

Oct. 5 – POLIS Bus Tour: Travel Back in Time to Churchill Museum at Westminster College, Fulton, Missouri.

Oct. 11 – “A Land of Possibility: Midwestern Utopian Communities” – Dr. Neil Wright.

Oct. 13 – “Three Quincy Families Affected by the American Civil War” – Beth Young.

Oct. 14 – “The Most Visited Monument in Washington, D.C., The Tomb of the Unknown” – James S. Miller, Retired Army Infantry officer and aviator.

Oct. 18 & 25 – “Virgil, Poet of the Pastoral World, the Farm, and the Roman Empire” – Dr. Joseph Messina.

Oct. 20 – “What is Critical Race Theory (CRT)? – Dr. John Schafer, CPA.

Oct. 28 – “Slavery, the 1619 project, and the Politics of American History” – Dr. J. Matthew Ward.

Nov. 1, 8 & 15 – “Modern Russia: Peter the Great to Putin” – Dr. Patrick Hotle.

Nov. 3 & 10 – “Murder or Suicide: The Death of Democracy in the Weimar German Republics and the Rise of Adolf Hitler” – Dr. Wendell Mauter.

Nov. 4 – “Thinking Clearly about the Abortion Debate” – Dr. J.K. Miles.

Nov. 17 – “A Few Good Women (but first, a few bad ones)” – Dr. Vicky Eidson, CPA.

Nov. 29 & Dec. 6 – “Caste in India: From Origins to the present” - Dr. Meenal Mamdani, M.D.

