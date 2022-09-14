Streets continue to open and close on Avenue H

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Phase one of the construction on Avenue H has been ongoing since April.

Officials said while 15th Street through 18th Street on Avenue H are now open, that doesn’t mean more roads won’t be closed in the near future to help direct construction traffic.

Bill Scott has owned Scott’s All-American Cuts for 18 years.

“The roads were getting in bad shape and Fort Madison’s trying to improve their roads and stuff to help draw people in to move to this area,” said Scott. “They’re picking up on their tourism.”

He said that the construction happening on Avenue H, just up the road from his barber shop, is needed for these roads that have been difficult to drive on.

“It needs to be done so I’m okay with it, you know, get it done and move on,” said Scott.

Scott said some of the older men who come into his shop have been confused by the detour routes along the way.

But he said he’s eager to see the new roads when they’re completed.

“Once they’re done with it, it’ll open up the roads that people are used to taking and the detours have kind of thrown people off a bit,” said Scott.

Fort Madison Public Works Director Mark Bousselot said that work is slowly moving out of phase one and transitioning into phase two of construction.

“We’re continuing with our three phases of changing Highway 61 into a three lane from a four lane,” said Bousselot.

Bousselot said Avenue H, from 15th through 18th Streets, is now open to traffic.

“We were able to get Avenue H from 15th to 18th opened, that was part of phase one,” said Bousselot. “With 15th and H being open, we’ve gone ahead and closed the intersection of 14th and H, the contractor’s hoping to get from 12th and H done which would allow them to close 13th.”

Bousselot said he understands the detours along Avenue H can be inconvenient, but he’s anticipating happier business owners and residents once the new streets are done.

Officials have not given a specific end date for the construction project, but Bousselot said he anticipates phase one of the project being done sometime in November.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.