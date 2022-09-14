Summer Not Giving Up Yet

By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT
Despite the Fall equinox arriving in 8 days, mother nature is not quite ready to give up the summer sunshine just yet. Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures climbing a bit higher than Tuesday, into the mid 80′s. The mid 80′s will stick around for Thursday and Friday as well, with just a few clouds from time to time.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb upwards, heading into the upper 80′s. This is quite similar to what happened last year around the same time, when temperatures climbed to the 90 degree mark. While this weekend remains in the upper 80′s, a couple of 90′s cannot be ruled out, especially heading into next week.

