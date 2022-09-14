US News, World Report rank Culver-Stockton top 10 for social mobility

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton ranked ninth in midwest colleges for social mobility.

Last year the college ranked 28th for this category and has moved 19 spots since then.

President of Culver-Stockton College, Dr. Douglas Palmer, said they achieved this by developing their academic success programs and expanding their scholarship opportunities.

“We are making sure that we are meeting financial need of any student who seeks a private education rooted in the best of values of faith and the human spirit, that we have the opportunity to give them that education,” Palmer said.

The college also ranked 20th in the Midwest region for best value.

Culver-Stockton mission statement talks about educating students of promise. Palmer said these accomplishments fulfill that mission.

“We are filling our mission by ensuring that these students who have a great deal of academic potential, but maybe just have little bit extra economic need that we’re helping them move towards the dream of achieving a college degree,” Palmer said.

College officials said they’re continuing to look at their financial aid model to help students the best they can.

