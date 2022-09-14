WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Still In Search Of Their First Win Of The Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Blazers of John Wood have had a less than spectacular start to their 2022 season on the college soccer pitch. JWCC in fact has lost their first 8 games, but despite that fact, the team remains in high spirits as they continue their journey of building a new culture while developing the talents of the players on their current roster. While some teams might be tempted to simply give up, stop trying to compete on the pitch, or display bad attitudes at practice, that’s not the case in any way at JWCC. This young team remains committed to each other, their program, and their beloved head coach Hayley Womack.

We’ll check in with standout sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Hill, a proud Quincy High grad, for details on this Blazers squad that battles every day to get better!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.