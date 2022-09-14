WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Get Back On The Winning Track On The Western Big 6 Gridiron During Homecoming Game

Blue Devils Offensive Linemen (Jr) Chris Flacks And (Sr) Lineman Brady Wells Share Insight
QHS Blue Devils Set Their Sights On Friday's Match-up Against The UT Panthers At Flinn
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:59 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - This “Football Friday Night” the (2-1) Blue Devils of Quincy High will host the (0-3) Panthers of United Township in their second Western Big 6 Conference game of the season. The “Blue and White” will be focused on correcting the mistakes and miscues they made last Friday at Moline as they dripped a 34-20 decision against the Maroons to fall to (0-1) In the conference standings.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QHS offensive lineman Chris Flachs and Brady Wells to get their insight and perspective on last weeks setback, and the game that’s now just 48 hours away. It’s a special Homecoming battle that’s set to get underway at 7:00 p.m. on Friday against UT.

Editors Note: The United Township vs, Quincy High Football Game Is The “WGEM Game Of The Week!”

Listen To The Game “LIVE” From Flinn Memorial Stadium On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM On Friday Evening!

