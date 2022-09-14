WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win Over United Township On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch And Monroe City Cruises To A 10-Run Shutout Victory Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Soccer

United Township 2

Quincy 3

QHSL Carter Venvertloh Nets 3 Goals vs. UT

QHS Now (3-1) In The Western Big 6

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 8

Moberly 0

HHS Pirates: Drew Porter (2 Goals)

IHSA Volleyball

West Hancock 2

West Central (Biggsville) 0

Lady Titans Win By The Scores Of: 25-15, 27-25

Brown County 2

Pittsfield 0

BC: Katey Flynn (11 Kills, 6 Digs)

Klare Flynn (8 Kills, 2 Blocks, 2 Aces)

Western 1

Liberty 2

LHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-20, 23-35, 15-25

IHSAA Volleyball

Keokuk 0

Fairfield 3

KHS Falls By The Scores Of: 17-25, 17-25, 12-25

Next Game: Danville At Keokuk (Thursday)

KHS Lady Chiefs Leaders:

Altgibers - 5 kills, 6 -6 serving 3 digs and 2 blocks

Martin - 2 kills, 8-10 serving 1 ace 18 digs 1 block

Hinton - 3 kills, 4-5 serving 3 digs 2 blocks

Zanger - 1-1 serving 18 digs

Moore - 5-5 serving, 3 digs

Kelly - 6 assists 10-10 serving, 7 digs

Ruhl - 1 dig

Boatman - 1 kill, 6 assists, 6-6 serving, 12 digs and 1 block

Rule - 1-2 serving 3 digs

MSHSAA Softball

Hannibal 0

Monroe City 10

Clark County 2

Palmyra 12

Highland 3

Canton 2 (Final/ 11 Innings)

HHS Now (9-3) On The Season

Wright City 13

Louisiana 14 (Final/7 Innings)

Scotland County 3

Knox County 4 (Final/8 Innigs)

Bowling Green 7

Montgomery County 0

Salisbury 17

Paris 1

Silex 11

Mark Twain 8

NAIA Soccer

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Des Moines, Iowa / Cownie Sports Complex

Culver-Stockton 1

Grand View (Iowa) 3

Culver-Stockton is 2-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Heart

Grand View is 2-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Heart

