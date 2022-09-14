WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win Over United Township On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch And Monroe City Cruises To A 10-Run Shutout Victory Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt
QHS Standout Carter Venvertloh Burns The UT Panthers With A 3-Goal Hat Trick At Flinn
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
IHSA Soccer
United Township 2
Quincy 3
QHSL Carter Venvertloh Nets 3 Goals vs. UT
QHS Now (3-1) In The Western Big 6
MSHSAA Soccer
Hannibal 8
Moberly 0
HHS Pirates: Drew Porter (2 Goals)
IHSA Volleyball
West Hancock 2
West Central (Biggsville) 0
Lady Titans Win By The Scores Of: 25-15, 27-25
Brown County 2
Pittsfield 0
BC: Katey Flynn (11 Kills, 6 Digs)
Klare Flynn (8 Kills, 2 Blocks, 2 Aces)
Western 1
Liberty 2
LHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-20, 23-35, 15-25
IHSAA Volleyball
Keokuk 0
Fairfield 3
KHS Falls By The Scores Of: 17-25, 17-25, 12-25
Next Game: Danville At Keokuk (Thursday)
KHS Lady Chiefs Leaders:
Altgibers - 5 kills, 6 -6 serving 3 digs and 2 blocks
Martin - 2 kills, 8-10 serving 1 ace 18 digs 1 block
Hinton - 3 kills, 4-5 serving 3 digs 2 blocks
Zanger - 1-1 serving 18 digs
Moore - 5-5 serving, 3 digs
Kelly - 6 assists 10-10 serving, 7 digs
Ruhl - 1 dig
Boatman - 1 kill, 6 assists, 6-6 serving, 12 digs and 1 block
Rule - 1-2 serving 3 digs
MSHSAA Softball
Hannibal 0
Monroe City 10
Clark County 2
Palmyra 12
Highland 3
Canton 2 (Final/ 11 Innings)
HHS Now (9-3) On The Season
Wright City 13
Louisiana 14 (Final/7 Innings)
Scotland County 3
Knox County 4 (Final/8 Innigs)
Bowling Green 7
Montgomery County 0
Salisbury 17
Paris 1
Silex 11
Mark Twain 8
NAIA Soccer
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Des Moines, Iowa / Cownie Sports Complex
Culver-Stockton 1
Grand View (Iowa) 3
Culver-Stockton is 2-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Heart
Grand View is 2-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Heart
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.