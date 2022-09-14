WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win Over United Township On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch And Monroe City Cruises To A 10-Run Shutout Victory Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

QHS Standout Carter Venvertloh Burns The UT Panthers With A 3-Goal Hat Trick At Flinn
Carter Venvertloh And The QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win At Home Over United Township
Carter Venvertloh And The QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win At Home Over United Township
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Soccer

United Township 2

Quincy 3

QHSL Carter Venvertloh Nets 3 Goals vs. UT

QHS Now (3-1) In The Western Big 6

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 8

Moberly 0

HHS Pirates: Drew Porter (2 Goals)

IHSA Volleyball

West Hancock 2

West Central (Biggsville) 0

Lady Titans Win By The Scores Of: 25-15, 27-25

Brown County 2

Pittsfield 0

BC: Katey Flynn (11 Kills, 6 Digs)

Klare Flynn (8 Kills, 2 Blocks, 2 Aces)

Western 1

Liberty 2

LHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-20, 23-35, 15-25

IHSAA Volleyball

Keokuk 0

Fairfield 3

KHS Falls By The Scores Of:  17-25, 17-25, 12-25

Next Game: Danville At Keokuk (Thursday)

KHS Lady Chiefs Leaders:

Altgibers - 5 kills, 6 -6 serving 3 digs and 2 blocks

Martin - 2 kills, 8-10 serving 1 ace 18 digs 1 block

Hinton - 3 kills,  4-5 serving 3 digs 2 blocks

Zanger - 1-1 serving 18 digs

Moore - 5-5 serving, 3 digs

Kelly - 6 assists  10-10 serving, 7 digs

Ruhl  - 1 dig

Boatman -  1 kill,  6 assists,  6-6 serving,  12 digs and 1 block

Rule - 1-2 serving  3 digs

MSHSAA Softball

Hannibal 0

Monroe City 10

Clark County 2

Palmyra 12

Highland 3

Canton 2 (Final/ 11 Innings)

HHS Now (9-3) On The Season

Wright City 13

Louisiana 14 (Final/7 Innings)

Scotland County 3

Knox County 4 (Final/8 Innigs)

Bowling Green 7

Montgomery County 0

Salisbury 17

Paris 1

Silex 11

Mark Twain 8

NAIA Soccer

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Des Moines, Iowa / Cownie Sports Complex

Culver-Stockton 1

Grand View (Iowa) 3

Culver-Stockton is 2-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Heart

Grand View is 2-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Heart

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches To The Staff With Local Ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches The Staff

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Staff Adds Two New Assistant Coaches

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At ten: Wednesday (Sept 14) QND Preps For 3-Games All Set For The Road

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QND Raiders Soccer Team Preparing To Face The Burroughs Bombers In St. Louis On Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Headed To St. Louis To Compete On The Pitch On Saturday

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QND Lady raiders & Macomb Lady Bombers Golf Updates

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) IHSA Golf Update: Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders/Macomb Lady Bombers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Golf Updates/Scores

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (16-1) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Returns To Action At Payson-Seymour

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Rolls To A Victory On The Road Against Payson-Seymour

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) QHS Head Coach Rick Little Offers A Scouting Report On The UT Panthers

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QHS Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On Friday’s Homecoming Match-Up Against United Township

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Offers A Scouting Report On The United Township Panthers

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) Camp Point Central Ready To Face Brown County On Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago