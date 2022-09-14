WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Monroe City Lady Panthers Post A Shutout Win Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

MC Ace Lucy Pratt Registers 11 Strikeouts In The Circle Against HHS
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

MSHSAA Softball

Hannibal Lady Pirates 0

Monroe City Lady Panthers 10

MC Sored 2 Runs In The Bottom Of the 1st Inning.

MC Scored 1 Run In The 2nd & 3rd Innings & 5 Runs In The 5th & 6th Inning

Hannibal Gave Up 14 Hits Against The MC Lady Panthers

MC Leaders:

Belle Clarke (4 RBI)

Abigail Smith (2 RBI)

Audri Youngblood (3 Hits)

