Baylis Fire Department continually invests in required equipment updates, seeks bank loans

By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - The Baylis Fire Department is investing in new equipment from trucks to gear even if it is working just fine and even if they don’t have the immediate funds to pay for it.

Fire Chief Tom Lewis said they have to do it in order to meet state deadlines and not get penalized.

A couple weeks ago, the department received the seven new turnout coats and pants they ordered six months back and new SCBA bottles because to meet state requirements. The old gear and bottles were over a decade old which is past the mandated expiration date. Lewis said they don’t get as many fires as bigger towns, like Quincy, so their gear has less wear and tear.

Lewis said they were able to secure both items through a $24,000 grant from the Illinois Fire Marshall.

He said they will need a new tanker that will hold two times the amount of water supply their current one holds because they are in a rural area and need that additional water supply.

Lewis said they may need to take out a loan to pay for this one.

“We’re looking at used, we’re looking at something between $30,000-$100,000 and we’re going back to our banks to get loans for that,” Lewis said. “Or, we could go back to the state fire marshal.”

Lewis said if they take a loan out from the bank they hope they will be offered low-interest rate, just like the five-year loan on their truck they recently paid off.

He said while the Illinois Fire Marshall is an option, it’s not a guarantee they will secure another grant from them.

Lewis said rising prices is yet another factor that could challenge the department’s budget.

“If we had purchased the turnout gear a year ago, we would have saved $1,400,” Lewis said.

Lewis said in order to budget well, he will remain diligent over the little things, such as filling gas when prices have lowered.

