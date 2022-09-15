Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 15th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Laura Robertson
Porter Britt
David Goodwin
Doug Kendrick
Matthew Garner
Pat Cramer
Bill Dowell
Tamela Merrill
Pamela Merrill
Teresa Lovegreen
Kyla Ramsey
Tabby Hymes
Sarah Kramer
Kameron Christal
Shayna Queen
Terry Christy
Tim Rericha
Jimmy Manker
Ed Holzwarth
Gavin Waller
Joseph Dyer
Rosie Jacobs
Brian Albers
Nolan Maggart
Stormy Clark
Erica Frye
Cheyanne Rankin
Amy Gray
Jr Nichols
Austin & Shelli Akers
Marlin & Elaine France
Greg & Shayna Queen
Jim & Elaine Genenbacher
Pete & Claire Stansberry
Dan & Susie McDonald
Shawn & Michelle Steeples
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.