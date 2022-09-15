A bit more clouds today, but still warm

By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have had sunny skies so far today. However, we have some thin upper-level clouds off to our west that will slowly stream into the Tri-States through the rest of the day. We will not end up with an overcast sky by any means though. There will still be plenty of sunshine but the sunlight will look a bit more filtered. Winds are out of the south at about 5 to 15 mph. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, as we will be in the mid 80s. Thankfully, we will not have to deal with humidity.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

By tomorrow morning, we will still have some thin upper-level clouds overhead. As a whole, the day will shape up partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be a degree or two higher but still in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend and especially into the new work week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
Toppled headstone.
Graceland Cemetery restoration update
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Late summer heatwave
High and Dry!
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning