A bit more clouds today, but still warm

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have had sunny skies so far today. However, we have some thin upper-level clouds off to our west that will slowly stream into the Tri-States through the rest of the day. We will not end up with an overcast sky by any means though. There will still be plenty of sunshine but the sunlight will look a bit more filtered. Winds are out of the south at about 5 to 15 mph. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, as we will be in the mid 80s. Thankfully, we will not have to deal with humidity.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

By tomorrow morning, we will still have some thin upper-level clouds overhead. As a whole, the day will shape up partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be a degree or two higher but still in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend and especially into the new work week.

