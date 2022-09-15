Carthage Public Library offering no-cost youth programs

Carthage Public Library Programming Director Tori Buckert said all programs are free and attendees don't have to be library members to take part.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - With the new school year underway, Carthage Public Library is offering youth programs and at no cost.

This fall kicks off rhythm and music story time plus, STEAM (science, technology, english, arts and mathematics), coding club and crochet night.

The Carthage Public Library Programming Director Tori Buckert said few programs require pre-registration and attendees do not have to be a library member to take part.

“They’re [children] learning pre-literacy skills, they’re learning to take turns with the activities and they’re interacting with other kids their age and that’s sometimes hard to do if they’re not in school or daycare,” Buckert said.

The library is also hosting a 1,000 books before kindergarten challenge.

The next activity is superhero training camp at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. To register, visit the library’s website.

