City of Hannibal to fix collapsed Union Street stormwater sewer this month

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A stormwater sewer drain that collapsed back in 2020 in Hannibal is finally getting fixed by the city.

A 16-year-old girl was injured by the stormwater collapse on Union Street more than two years ago.

Since then, the stormwater sewer has been blocked off, taped up and never fixed.

“They haven’t done anything. It was supposed to start two years ago and it was supposed to start last year then it was August, and now it’s September. We just would like to see something get done with it finally,” said neighbor Stephen Miller.

Stephen Miller has lived next to that sewer for 30 years and he said he was scared for the girl who fell in.

“It’s a scary situation. I couldn’t imagine what her parents felt like because I know how I would feel with my kids and grandkids,” Miller said. “They have played out here for the last 30 years.”

The city of Hannibal plans to replace the stormwater box culverts and utilities on Sept. 26.

“It’s pretty dangerous. I know they have a lot in upkeep to keep up, but I mean some of this stuff has gone too long,” said neighbor Jeff Smashey.

Miller said if construction would have happened sooner, his neighborhood, which sits at the bottom of a hill, might not have flooded.

“When they put up the barriers down there, the water starts coming all down here in the street. It’s flooding us out,” Miller said.

Both Miller and Smashey said they are happy the project is finally happening.

After construction starts on the Sep. 26, the city said it will last for about 90 days.

There will be barriers at O’Fallon and West Terrace Streets to designate the closed section of Union Street. You will be able to access your driveway from West Terrace Street.

After stormwater construction is finished, the road will be opened, but crews won’t pave it until April.

