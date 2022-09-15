Great River Honor Flight get donation

Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight received a donation Wednesday night at a check presentation in Fort Madison, Iowa.

The American Legion Post 82 and the Eagles Lodge donated $13,000 dollars with money raised during River Fest.

Honor Flight officials said these two groups have donated over $49,000 dollars to the Honor Flight program over the years.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
Toppled headstone.
Graceland Cemetery restoration update
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Latest News

QND Raiders Soccer Team Focused In On 3-Game Road Stretch
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) QND Soccer Team Prepares For A 3-Game Road Stretch
Tri-State Summit returns after three year hiatus
Tri-State Development Summit returns after three year hiatus
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission
Tyce Fullerton And The Hornets Of Brown County Preparing To Face Camp Point Central On The WIVC...
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Sept. 14) Brown County Hornets Ready For "Football Friday Night!"