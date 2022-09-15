Great River Honor Flight get donation
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight received a donation Wednesday night at a check presentation in Fort Madison, Iowa.
The American Legion Post 82 and the Eagles Lodge donated $13,000 dollars with money raised during River Fest.
Honor Flight officials said these two groups have donated over $49,000 dollars to the Honor Flight program over the years.
