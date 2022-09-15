Hundreds of Northeast Missouri students attended Old Threshers

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Students from all over Northeast Missouri are receiving a different type of education.

About 15 schools are visiting Northeast Missouri Old Threshers to learn about how farm life was for past generations.

“We have our school kids coming out and that’s something that we really enjoy,” said Northeast Missouri Old Thresher President, John Rubison. “They come out and they learn so much out here, so much history and so much to see and do.”

The Northeast Missouri Old Threshers has been coming to the Shelby County fairgrounds the past 35 years.

When people come, they can expect to see tractor rides, a black smith shop, sawmill demonstrations and more.

Students attending said it’s important to come here and see in person what they’re learning in the classrooms.

“I like going on field trips like this because I get to hang out with my classmates and teachers,” said Bella Baker, 8th grader at Atlanta C-3. “I just get to experience this in real life and first hand experiences and really take what I’m learning in the classrooms into real life.”

Old Thresher officials said they expect to have 3,500 people come over the next three days.

Admission is $12 a person and free for children 12 and under.

Old Threshers will be at the Shelby County fairgrounds until late Sunday afternoon.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

