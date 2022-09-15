Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

Latest News

At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Rare, endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
MGN
Fort Madison police uncover explosive device
Detectives arrested Jeffrey Young, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president