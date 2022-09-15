Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs.

Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

Latest News

At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Rare, endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
MGN
Fort Madison police uncover explosive device
Detectives arrested Jeffrey Young, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president