Palmyra School District looking to get electric school buses

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra R-1 School District is looking to make major upgrades to their school buses.

Superintendent Jason Harper said there is a grant program through the Environmental Protection Agency that provides funding for electric school buses.

Schools that apply will be placed in a nationwide lottery and can receive $375,000 for a bus.

Harper said they currently have diesel buses so they plan to apply for the lottery in the spring.

“The number one thing is we would not have to pay for this bus,” Harper said. “The grant would provide the bus. Last year our bus cost us over $100,000 for a diesel bus. So right off the top the district is going to save $100,000 and then from that point forward, with the price of diesel in this day and age, we are saving cost on the back end as well.”

Harper said they are hoping to get either one or two buses.

They would have to decommission the oldest bus in their fleet.

Harper said the winning schools can also get up to $20,000 for a charging station.

