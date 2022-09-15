Project Santa applications open for income-eligible households

Applicants must meet residential and income eligibility requirements to be considered for Project Santa enrollment.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The holiday season can be especially stressful for lower income families. To combat the holiday stress, Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) has opened Project Santa applications.

Project Santa is a program that, on average, spends $100 per child that is enrolled. Each family enrolled receives a holiday meal, wrapping paper and wrapping supplies.

WIRC Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said they assisted over 500 children in 2021. Children receive clothing and other gifts.

“While we do give them toys, it’s also about giving them a sense of comfort around the holidays and just being able to have something they can say is their own,” Roth said.

Eligible applicants must live in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough or Warren counties. Applicants must also meet income eligibility requirements.

A household’s gross total income cannot exceed:

  • $3,052 per month for a two-person household.
  • $3,838 per month for a three-person household.
  • $4,625 per month for a four-person household.
  • $5,412 per month for a five-person household.
  • $6,198 per month for a six-person household.

The deadline for priority consideration is 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Applications can be filled out on the WIRC website, or in-person at the WIRC office on 133 W. Jackson Street in Macomb.

