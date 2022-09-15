Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Stacie Sparks read her victim impact statement Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, regarding the death of her son, Matthew Ballard.

She looked at the 32-year-old man responsible, Harrison J. Hardimon Jr., and talked about how she fears every intersection she approaches.

“The third time I saw you in court, you told the court you missed your kids,” Sparks said. “That’s pretty ballsy when you took mine.”

Hardimon was fleeing law enforcement while under the influence of amphetamines early March 24, 2021, when the 2014 Ford Fusion he was driving collided with a 2006 BMW driven by Ballard, 42, at 30th and Broadway. Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hardimon pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence and was immediately sentenced by Judge Roger Thomson to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Ballard also was survived by his wife, Julia Ballard, and two children, Matt and Miah.

Five victim impact statements were read in court.

“It was only a four-hour shift,” Ballard said. “I didn’t know it was the beginning of a nightmare. Matt was my world.”

As part of the plea negotiation, the charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and several traffic offenses were dismissed.

Hardimon must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He received credit for 537 days already served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $350,000 bond.

