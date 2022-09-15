Quincy Park District Board discusses future of Parker Heights Park, Art Keller Marina

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the Quincy Park District’s Board of Commissioners heard public comments, and discussed themselves, two contentious issues that are expected to be addressed in the near future.

Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt spoke against the potential sale of a portion at the north end of Parker Heights Park.

The survey, conducted by Klingner and Associates, was paid for by Knapheide Manufacturing, who has expressed interest in buying the 1.13 acre parcel.

Gordon and Gebhardt both expressed concerns that if the Park Board sells this piece, that other interested parties would ask for portions of property to be sold.

Due to the size of the parcel, a public vote is not required for the sale, and Board President John Frankenhoff said the point of electing officials like the commissioners is to make these decisions.

If the Board does decide to make the sale a ballot initiative, the earliest it would come up for a vote would be the consolidated April election.

The Board also heard a report from Commissioner Jeff VanCamp and Frankenhoff following their Aug. 30 meeting with a group of boaters representing various groups in the community. This included the Quincy Boat Club and the Quincy Yacht Club, among others.

The meeting was held to determine what the boating community can do to help revitalize the Art Keller Marina.

“The issue has been building over the last few years, because the amount of tax dollars going into the marina fund has increased,” Frankenhoff said. “This year’s budget calls for a $23,000 transfer of tax dollars to balance the marina budget, which is more than previous budgets. So that’s where this comes to a head, because are the taxpayers, or we, as a board, comfortable using their tax money to keep the marina open.”

The Marina has seen a decline in the number of slip rentals every year except one in the past decade.

The boating community is looking for ways that they can contribute to offset the losses and keep the Marina operational as well as making it profitable. No commitments have been made, but options are on the table.

Frankehoff told the Board that he thinks it would be “silly” to make that change or to ask the boating community to put in more work without a stronger commitment to keep the Marina operating longer than the next season.

The Board is looking at a possible resolution at the November meeting to keep the Marina operating at least through the 2025 season.

A second meeting is planned for next week with the representatives of the boating community.

