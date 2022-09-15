Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Bed Bath & Beyond was not on the latest list of 2022 closures published on Thursday by the company.

In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. It said it will keep its Buy Buy Baby chain, which earlier this year it considered selling.

Thursday’s list only included 56 stores of the about 150 the store reported in August.

The complete list is below:

