Rain possible this weekend

We could see some rain on Sunday
We could see some rain on Sunday
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The weather that is expected this weekend is coming into a bit better focus. Saturday during the daylight hours we are expecting dry conditions but there will be some intermittent cloud cover. Because of that cloud cover, high temperatures on Saturday will likely only reach the mid-80s. I say only, because earlier in the week we were thinking temperatures would be near 90. Sunday there will be scattered showers in the area. But we still expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s. Sunshine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures near 90°. A cold front makes its way through the area Wednesday night and that will drop temperatures down next Thursday to the 80° range. Thursday is the first day of fall and cooler temperatures will be present that week.

