Tri-State Development Summit returns after three year hiatus

QUINCY (WGEM) - Leaders from across the Tri-States will gather Thursday to discuss solutions to the areas biggest problems.

The 2022 Tri-State Development Summit kicks off in Canton Thursday night with a BBQ and networking event while discussions begin at Culver-Stockton College at 8:00 a.m. Friday, starting with registration and breakfast.

Summit Executive Director Leslie Sieck said they expect roughly 250 people to take part in Friday’s speakers, panels and legislative meet and greet.

She said they want to hear from the public about the problems facing their communities.

Stakeholders said it’s a great opportunity to get people together to talk about issues like infrastructure.

“All of those things have touched our daily lives, especially when we talk about supply chain issues, which you feel, whether you’re at the grocery store or at a restaurant or order a piece of furniture,” GREDF president Kyle Moore said. “We want here in the Tri-States we have modern infrastructure so we can release some of that bottleneck.”

Moore said he also expects discussions on a lack of affordable housing, increasing tourism numbers, and getting more people to move to the region.

He said the discussions held during the summit can lead to community improvements.

“Many of the highways we travel along today have had improvements thanks to the Transportation Committee and Tri-State Development Summit,” Moore said. “You’re really seeing a push right now in Quincy for the improvement of Illinois 57. That has been a major push when it comes to the Tri-State Development Summit.”

Sieck said there will be some changes with this year’s summit. She said a $1 million gift from Thomas Oakley means Culver Stockton College is now the summit’s permanent home.

She said her position as the full-time executive director also is a change, as previously the summit had been planned and run by volunteers.

Sieck said this allows the summit to focus their full time efforts on bringing about regional development.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.