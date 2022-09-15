WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 14) QND Head Soccer Coach Ron Bridal Offers Thoughts On The Blue Devils 3-2 Win Over United Township And Carter Venvertloh’s 3 Goal Performance

QND Rallies From A 2-1 Halftime Deficit To Beat The UT Panthers At Flinn Memorial Stadium
QHS Head Soccer Coach Ron Bridal Shares Insight On His Goal For "Contact Day" Workouts
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High soccer fans throughout “The Gem City” are still buzzing about Tuesday night’s performance on the pitch by the Blue Devils. QHS was hosting United Township in a big Western Big 6 Conference clash at Flinn. As expected, the “Homecoming Week” match drew a nice number of QHS fans out to the stadium to watch the two conference rivals in action on the turf.

The Panthers of UT jumped out to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first half. In the second half, the Blue Devils stormed back to tie the game at 2 thanks to a tremendous goal turned by senior Carter Venvertloh. The talented QHS midfielder also found the back of the net during the closing minutes of the game to give Quincy High a 3-2 win over the Panthers once the final horn sounded. After the match, Blue Devils head coach Ron Bridal offered a few thoughts on the hard fought victory, and the performance turned in by the teams top goal scorer this season.

