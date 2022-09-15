WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 14) QND Head Soccer Coach Ron Bridal Offers Thoughts On The Blue Devils 3-2 Win Over United Township And Carter Venvertloh’s 3 Goal Performance

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High soccer fans throughout “The Gem City” are still buzzing about Tuesday night’s performance on the pitch by the Blue Devils. QHS was hosting United Township in a big Western Big 6 Conference clash at Flinn. As expected, the “Homecoming Week” match drew a nice number of QHS fans out to the stadium to watch the two conference rivals in action on the turf.

The Panthers of UT jumped out to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first half. In the second half, the Blue Devils stormed back to tie the game at 2 thanks to a tremendous goal turned by senior Carter Venvertloh. The talented QHS midfielder also found the back of the net during the closing minutes of the game to give Quincy High a 3-2 win over the Panthers once the final horn sounded. After the match, Blue Devils head coach Ron Bridal offered a few thoughts on the hard fought victory, and the performance turned in by the teams top goal scorer this season.

