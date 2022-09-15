WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 14) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Preparing For A 3-Game Road Stretch On The Prep Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame will be in St. Louis this weekend facing the Bombers of John Burroughs on the prep soccer pitch. The game will mark the first time in school history that QND has faced a squad from Burroughs. That game is just one of three straight road games on tap in the days ahead for the “Blue and Gold.” Undefeated Sacred-Heart Griffin will host (7-3) QND on Tuesday of next week, and then the Raiders will head to Rochester for another tough challenge on the pitch on Thursday (September 22) against the Rockets.

Quincy Notre Dame’s All-State forward is very upbeat about the challenges ahead for the Raiders. The talented senior took timeout from drills earlier today at Advance Physical Therapy Field to offer his thoughts on the teams next three games away from home.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.