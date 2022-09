WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (16-1) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Returns To Action At Payson-Seymour

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard

QND Lady Raiders 2

Payson-Seymour 0

Quincy Notre Dame Wins By The scores Of: ( 25-12 / 25-6 )

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton 22 assists, 4 kills

Emma Hoing 7 kills

Abbey Schreacke 5 kills

(17-1) QND Has A Team Total Of 24 kills vs. Lady Indians

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 2

Alleman 0

QHS Wins (25-9 / 25-13)

Unity 2

Beardstown 0

West Prairie 2

Cuba 0

WP Wins By The Scores Of: (25-14, 25-17)

