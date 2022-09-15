WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (3-0) Panthers Of Camp Point Central Focus On Friday’s Match-up On The IHSA Gridiron Against Brown County

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The “Football Friday Night” lights will be burning bright in Mount Sterling, Illinois this week when Brown County plays host to Camp Point Central. The Panthers from Central and the Hornets from BC both will enter the WIVC North Division game with identical (3-0) records.

Last season, Brown County beat Camp Point Central 22-20, and the setback has not been one that the Panthers have easily forgotten over the offseason. The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Camp Point earlier today to check in on the Panthers and get their thoughts on facing the Hornets once again in one of the biggest regular season games of the year in the WIVC.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.