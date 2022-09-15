WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (3-0) Panthers Of Camp Point Central Focus On Friday’s Match-up On The IHSA Gridiron Against Brown County

WIVC North Division Battle Set For Mount Sterling In 48 Hours
Tyce Fullerton And The Hornets Of Brown County Preparing To Face Camp Point Central On The WIVC...
Tyce Fullerton And The Hornets Of Brown County Preparing To Face Camp Point Central On The WIVC Gridiron
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The “Football Friday Night” lights will be burning bright in Mount Sterling, Illinois this week when Brown County plays host to Camp Point Central. The Panthers from Central and the Hornets from BC both will enter the WIVC North Division game with identical (3-0) records.

Last season, Brown County beat Camp Point Central 22-20, and the setback has not been one that the Panthers have easily forgotten over the offseason. The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Camp Point earlier today to check in on the Panthers and get their thoughts on facing the Hornets once again in one of the biggest regular season games of the year in the WIVC.

