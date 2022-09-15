WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Camp Point Central Panthers Focused On Facing Brown County On The WIVC Gridiron This Football Friday Night And The Lady Raiders Of QND Cruise Past Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Quincy Notre Dame 2

Payson-Seymour 0

QND Wins By The Scores Of: (25-12, 25-6)

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton (22 assists / 4 kills )

Emma Hoing ( 7 kills )

Abbey Schreacke ( 5 kills )

(17-1) LADY RAIDERS TALLIED A TOTAL OF 24 KILLS vs. THE LADY INDIANS

Quincy 2

Alleman 0

QHS Wins (25-9 / 25-13)

Southeastern 2

Lewistown 0

SE Lady Suns Win (25-13, 25-9)

Southeastern Now (9-1) On The Season with a 25-13 25-9 win over Lewistown.

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Abigail Shaffer (18 Assists / 3 Kills / 10 Service Pts. / 9 Digs)

Game Notes: Abigail Returned To Action After Missing The Last 5 Matches (Concussion Protocol)

Amanda Stephens: ( 12 kills / 6 assists / 2 blocks )

Abbey McMillen: ( 5 kills / 11 digs )

Summer Ramsey: ( 11 Digs / 4 Kills )

Unity 2

Beardstown 0

West Prairie 2

Cuba 0

WP Wins (25-14, 25-17)

IHSA Soccer

Macomb 1

Monmouth-Roseville 6

IHSA/MSHSAA Tennis (Girls)

Quincy 8

Palmyra 1

QHS Now (7-0) On The Season

MSHSAA Softball

South Shelby 13

Mark Twain 4

SSHS Lady Birds Now (6-5)

MSHSAA Softball

Hannibal 4

Clark County 11

CCHS: Ashtyn Ebeling(2-Run Home Run)

CCHS Improves To (5-4) On The Season

HHS Slides To (0-5) On The Season

CCHS Had 13 Hits vs. Lady Indians

NJCAA Soccer (Women)

John Wood 1

Kaskaskia College 3

JWCC Lady Blazers Now (0-9) On The Season

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.