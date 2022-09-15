WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Camp Point Central Panthers Focused On Facing Brown County On The WIVC Gridiron This Football Friday Night And The Lady Raiders Of QND Cruise Past Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court

Western Big 6 Football: QHS Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On UT Panthers
Camp Point Central Preps For Friday's WIVC Showdown In Mount Sterling
Camp Point Central Preps For Friday's WIVC Showdown In Mount Sterling
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Quincy Notre Dame 2

Payson-Seymour 0

QND Wins By The Scores Of: (25-12, 25-6)

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton (22 assists / 4 kills )

Emma Hoing ( 7 kills )

Abbey Schreacke ( 5 kills )

(17-1) LADY RAIDERS TALLIED A TOTAL OF 24 KILLS vs. THE LADY INDIANS

Quincy 2

Alleman 0

QHS Wins (25-9 / 25-13)

Southeastern 2

Lewistown 0

SE Lady Suns Win (25-13, 25-9)

Southeastern Now (9-1) On The Season with a 25-13 25-9 win over Lewistown.

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Abigail Shaffer (18 Assists / 3 Kills / 10 Service Pts. / 9 Digs)

Game Notes: Abigail Returned To Action After Missing The Last 5 Matches (Concussion Protocol)

Amanda Stephens: ( 12 kills / 6 assists / 2 blocks )

Abbey McMillen: ( 5 kills / 11 digs )

Summer Ramsey: ( 11 Digs / 4 Kills )

Unity 2

Beardstown 0

West Prairie 2

Cuba 0

WP Wins (25-14, 25-17)

IHSA Soccer

Macomb 1

Monmouth-Roseville 6

IHSA/MSHSAA Tennis (Girls)

Quincy 8

Palmyra 1

QHS Now (7-0) On The Season

MSHSAA Softball

South Shelby 13

Mark Twain 4

SSHS Lady Birds Now (6-5)

MSHSAA Softball

Hannibal 4

Clark County 11

CCHS: Ashtyn Ebeling(2-Run Home Run)

CCHS Improves To (5-4) On The Season

HHS Slides To (0-5) On The Season

CCHS Had 13 Hits vs. Lady Indians

NJCAA Soccer (Women)

John Wood 1

Kaskaskia College 3

JWCC Lady Blazers Now (0-9) On The Season

