WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Camp Point Central Panthers Focused On Facing Brown County On The WIVC Gridiron This Football Friday Night And The Lady Raiders Of QND Cruise Past Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court
Western Big 6 Football: QHS Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On UT Panthers
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Quincy Notre Dame 2
Payson-Seymour 0
QND Wins By The Scores Of: (25-12, 25-6)
QND Leaders:
Annie Eaton (22 assists / 4 kills )
Emma Hoing ( 7 kills )
Abbey Schreacke ( 5 kills )
(17-1) LADY RAIDERS TALLIED A TOTAL OF 24 KILLS vs. THE LADY INDIANS
Quincy 2
Alleman 0
QHS Wins (25-9 / 25-13)
Southeastern 2
Lewistown 0
SE Lady Suns Win (25-13, 25-9)
Southeastern Now (9-1) On The Season with a 25-13 25-9 win over Lewistown.
SE Lady Suns Leaders:
Abigail Shaffer (18 Assists / 3 Kills / 10 Service Pts. / 9 Digs)
Game Notes: Abigail Returned To Action After Missing The Last 5 Matches (Concussion Protocol)
Amanda Stephens: ( 12 kills / 6 assists / 2 blocks )
Abbey McMillen: ( 5 kills / 11 digs )
Summer Ramsey: ( 11 Digs / 4 Kills )
Unity 2
Beardstown 0
West Prairie 2
Cuba 0
WP Wins (25-14, 25-17)
IHSA Soccer
Macomb 1
Monmouth-Roseville 6
IHSA/MSHSAA Tennis (Girls)
Quincy 8
Palmyra 1
QHS Now (7-0) On The Season
MSHSAA Softball
South Shelby 13
Mark Twain 4
SSHS Lady Birds Now (6-5)
MSHSAA Softball
Hannibal 4
Clark County 11
CCHS: Ashtyn Ebeling(2-Run Home Run)
CCHS Improves To (5-4) On The Season
HHS Slides To (0-5) On The Season
CCHS Had 13 Hits vs. Lady Indians
NJCAA Soccer (Women)
John Wood 1
Kaskaskia College 3
JWCC Lady Blazers Now (0-9) On The Season
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.