WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches To The Staff With Local Ties

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IHSA Soccer

Macomb 1

Monmouth-Roseville 6

MSHSAA Softball

South Shelby 13

Mark Twain 4

MTHS Now (1-7) On The Season

SSHS Improves To (6-5) On The Season

Hannibal 4

Clark County 11

CC: Ashtyn Ebeling (2-Run Homer)

CCHS Had 13 Hits On The Night

HHS Lady Pirates Now (0-5)

NJCAA Soccer

John Wood Lady Blazers 1

Kaskaskia College 3

JWCC Now (0-9) On The Season

