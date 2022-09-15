WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches To The Staff With Local Ties
IHSA Soccer/MSHSAA Softball Scoreboard From Wednesday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
IHSA Soccer
Macomb 1
Monmouth-Roseville 6
MSHSAA Softball
South Shelby 13
Mark Twain 4
MTHS Now (1-7) On The Season
SSHS Improves To (6-5) On The Season
Hannibal 4
Clark County 11
CC: Ashtyn Ebeling (2-Run Homer)
CCHS Had 13 Hits On The Night
HHS Lady Pirates Now (0-5)
NJCAA Soccer
John Wood Lady Blazers 1
Kaskaskia College 3
JWCC Now (0-9) On The Season
