WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QHS Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On Friday’s Homecoming Match-Up Against United Township

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s Homecoming Week at Quincy Sr. High School and the excitement surrounding Friday’s football game against United Township is certainly building day by day. The (2-1) Blue Devils are focused on not overlooking the (0-3) Panthers this week, and that’s probably not a possibility after QHS lost on the road last week at Moline. The players at Quincy High want to play well this week so that they’ll be able to post their first Western Big 6 Conference victory of the season.

QHS head coach Rick Little is also upbeat about Friday’s match-up at Flinn Memorial stadium because he understands how much “Homecoming Week” means to the entire community. The Blue Devils longtime field general also took timeout from practice earlier today to offer a brief scouting report on the UT Panthers.

