WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QND Raiders Soccer Team Preparing To Face The Burroughs Bombers In St. Louis On Saturday

QND's Jake Hoyt And The Raiders Soccer Team Prepare For A Big 3-Game Stretch On The Road
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head soccer coach Greg Reis understands the challenge ahead for his (7-3) squad. The raiders are set to face three quality opponents, all on the road, within the next 7 days. For any other team not accustomed to playing tough teams away from home, the coaching staff may be tempted to hoist up a white flag and surrender, but for a squad that still has state title dreams fueling their competitive fire, it’s simply full steam ahead. That’s the feeling at 10th & Jackson where spirits in the Raiders camp are high. That’s even after posting a disappointing 1-0 setback on the road on Monday against Chatham-Glenwood. QND still feel they have a destiny to chase and the body language they’ve displayed signal clearly that they are more than ready to compete.

That’s what the Raiders will have to do Saturday when they face the Burroughs Bombers in St. Louis for the first time in program history. It’s a team that coach reis and his staff are still trying to gather information on as far as the style of play they use on the pitch, and the skill level of the players on their current roster. Early indications from the Gateway City are that the Bombers can indeed play the game. Coach Reis took timeout from drills earlier today to offer some insight on the road ahead for “The Blue and Gold!”

