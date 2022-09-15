WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) IHSA Golf Update: Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders/Macomb Lady Bombers
QND’s Ellie Price Knocks Down A Birdie On The 12th Hole To Ice A Road Victory For The Lady Raiders
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
IHSA Golf (Girls)
Gold Hills GC, Colchester, Illinois
Format:
Count all 3 team scores
Holes 10-12 Best shot
Holes 13-15 Alternate shot
Holes 16-18 Best score
Team Standings
Quincy Notre Dame 122
Macomb 123
Medalist teams:
Ainsley Holthaus & Kendall Oest (Macomb) 38
Hana Knuffman & Blair Eftink (QND) 38
Ellie Price made a birdie putt on her last hole (#12) to clinch the win for QND.
Next contest: HOME Macomb Invitational Sat. Sept. 17, 8:00 am
