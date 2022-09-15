WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) IHSA Golf Update: Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders/Macomb Lady Bombers

QND’s Ellie Price Knocks Down A Birdie On The 12th Hole To Ice A Road Victory For The Lady Raiders
Golf Ball And Driver Logo
Golf Ball And Driver Logo(MGN)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

IHSA Golf (Girls)

Gold Hills GC, Colchester, Illinois

Format:

Count all 3 team scores

Holes 10-12 Best shot

Holes 13-15 Alternate shot

Holes 16-18 Best score

Team Standings

Quincy Notre Dame 122

Macomb 123

Medalist teams:

Ainsley Holthaus & Kendall Oest (Macomb) 38

Hana Knuffman & Blair Eftink (QND) 38

Ellie Price made a birdie putt on her last hole (#12) to clinch the win for QND.

Next contest: HOME Macomb Invitational Sat. Sept. 17, 8:00 am

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches To The Staff With Local Ties

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Program Adds 2 New Assistant Coaches The Staff

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QND Raiders Soccer Team Preparing To Face The Burroughs Bombers In St. Louis On Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Headed To St. Louis To Compete On The Pitch On Saturday

National

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QND Lady raiders & Macomb Lady Bombers Golf Updates

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (16-1) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Returns To Action At Payson-Seymour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Rolls To A Victory On The Road Against Payson-Seymour

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) QHS Head Coach Rick Little Offers A Scouting Report On The UT Panthers

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) QHS Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On Friday’s Homecoming Match-Up Against United Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Offers A Scouting Report On The United Township Panthers

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 14) Camp Point Central Ready To Face Brown County On Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 14) (3-0) Panthers Of Camp Point Central Focus On Friday’s Match-up On The IHSA Gridiron Against Brown County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Football Players Offer Thoughts On Friday's Game Against Brown County

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 14) QND Head Soccer Coach Ron Bridal Offers Thoughts On The Blue Devils 3-2 Win Over United Township And Carter Venvertloh’s 3 Goal Performance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS head soccer coach Ron Bridal offers his thoughts on the performance of Carter Venvertloh on Tuesday against United Township