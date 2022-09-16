Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 17th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Bernard Hirner
Tony Good
Dale Mansir
Connie Deener
Shannon Kissinger
Kaitlyn Riley
Easton Eger
David Weese
Anthony McPherson
Caleb Mixer
Cheryl Smith
Trisha Cramer
Amy Spellman
Kenneth Wolf
Will Clark
Mary Hendricks
Rhonda LaCount
Tina McPherson
Tim Phillips
Sandy Richter
Johnny Suter
Avery Wilson
Jeff Lenz
Nola Bunten
Tammie Bryn Rutledge
Richelle Behring
Brian Frye
ANNIVERSARIES
Walt & Barb Siemens
Rick & Jeanette Goodapple
Doug & Kristen Inman
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.