Expect hotter temperatures this weekend

Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy today. Temperatures will rise this weekend. Some will have a chance of some rain this weekend.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of the day today will shape up rather sunny. Late in the afternoon and evening though I am expecting the skies to turn more partly cloudy. Daytime highs will be very similar to yesterday. We will be just a degree or two warmer, but we will still be in the mid 80s. With dew points in the low 60s, I am still expecting low humidity. If you are headed out to any area football games tonight, expect temperatures in the upper 70s near 7 PM with partly clouds skies. Then later in the night, we will have lows in the low to mid 60s.

A shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) will move through the upper Midwest later tonight. This shortwave will attempt to push a few scattered showers our way late tonight into tomorrow morning. However, the extent of this rain shower activity does not look all that impressive. There will be a few factor that will hinder the rain from making it here. Therefore, the forecast remains dry for tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be another sunny to mostly sunny day but it will be hotter. Highs will hit in the upper 80s. Dew points will rise slightly so it will probably feel slightly more humid.

