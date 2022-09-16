Fort Madison Municipal Airport receives upgrades

Within the past few weeks, crews have painted two hangars at the airport and installed new lights on the runway.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Municipal Airport is making some safety upgrades.

Within the past few weeks, crews have painted two hangars at the airport and installed new lights on the runway.

Airport Manager Dave Woodley said these upgrades were supposed to be made about three years ago, but were delayed because of the pandemic.

Woodley said the runway is safer for landing now.

“The guys flying here at night have got a full set of lights that are bright now and they can see them easily from like six, seven miles out when they’re making their approach,” said Woodley. “The other lights were not very bring and some of them were out and parts were hard to get for them but these are new modern LED lights so they should last for years.”

Woodley said the three hangers at the airport will be getting some roof work done next and should be done in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

