Fort Madison police uncover explosive device

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, police found a homemade explosive device Thursday afternoon.

Rohloff reported that at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday an officer was investigating a separate incident in the 2900 block of Avenue H. The officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in a camper behind a residence. Upon searching the residence, they found the explosive device.

Police contacted the state fire marshal and called Fort Madison Fire Department to help set up a perimeter within a 300 foot radius of the camper.

Rohloff said the device was a simplistic homemade explosive device.

Rohloff said no arrests have been made, but they have a suspect. He said the suspect was not present at the time of the search and their current whereabouts are unknown.

According to Rohloff, no threats had been made by the suspect and they do not know why the suspect was in possession of the device.

Rohloff said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

Latest News

More than 30 local veterans returned to the Tri-States late Thursday night after Great River...
The Great River Honor Flight returns from 61st mission
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight returns from 61st mission
JWCC receives grant for competency based learning
JWCC receives grant for competency learning courses
QHS Homecoming Parade marches down Maine
QHS Homecoming Parade marches down Maine