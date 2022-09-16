Fort Madison police uncover explosive device

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, police found a homemade explosive device Thursday afternoon.

Rohloff reported that at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday an officer was investigating a separate incident in the 2900 block of Avenue H. The officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in a camper behind a residence. Upon searching the residence, they found the explosive device.

Police contacted the state fire marshal and called Fort Madison Fire Department to help set up a perimeter within a 300 foot radius of the camper.

Rohloff said the device was a simplistic homemade explosive device.

Rohloff said no arrests have been made, but they have a suspect. He said the suspect was not present at the time of the search and their current whereabouts are unknown.

According to Rohloff, no threats had been made by the suspect and they do not know why the suspect was in possession of the device.

Rohloff said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.