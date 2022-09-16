The Great River Honor Flight returns from 61st mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 30 local veterans returned to the Tri-States late Thursday night after Great River Honor Flight’s 61st mission.

Their homecoming to John Wood Community College was scheduled for 10:30 p.m. but the veterans returned closer to 11:00 p.m.

The veterans visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veteran and Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They finished the trip with dinner at the Air Force Memorial.

