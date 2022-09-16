The Great River Honor Flight returns from 61st mission

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 30 local veterans returned to the Tri-States late Thursday night after Great River Honor Flight’s 61st mission.

Their homecoming to John Wood Community College was scheduled for 10:30 p.m. but the veterans returned closer to 11:00 p.m.

The veterans visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veteran and Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They finished the trip with dinner at the Air Force Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

Latest News

(Source: Raycom Media)
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Return To Action
QHS Wide Receiver Greg Quince Offers His Perspective On Friday's Homecoming Clash Against UT
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Take On United Township Under The FFN Lights
(QB) Trey Countryman And The South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On Top-Ranked Monroe City
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) South Shelby Cards Ready To Face Top-Ranked Monroe City
JWCC receives grant for competency based learning
JWCC receives grant for competency learning courses