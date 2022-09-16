Griggsville kicks off Apple Festival

By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite the warm forecast for the weekend, Griggsville, Illinois, is set to ring in the fall season with their annual Apple Festival.

The yearly-tradition kicked off Friday night with the Queen pageant and continues throughout the weekend with parades, music, games and more.

2021 Apple Festival Queen Nathalie Lothridge said this year they are marking a special anniversary.

“This year is actually our 50th anniversary, so tonight we are welcoming back all of our former royalty, all the way back from 1972,” said Lothridge.

One of the larger activities of the weekend, according to Lothridge, is the Saturday afternoon parade.

“The magnificent mile parade... We have over a hundred or so enterings and we’re really excited to see all the new bands and stuff that are coming back from our local schools to come and be with us here,” said Lothridge.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will also feature live music from Long Meyer, and there will be a church service on Sunday.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

