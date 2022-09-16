Griggsville man arrested following 3 fires at Lynch’s Livestock

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Friday reported the arrest of a Griggsville man on Thursday for alleged arson after 3 separate fires were set at Lynch’s Livestock.

According to police, the first fire was set on Monday at 3:41 a.m. at 31539 State Highway at Lynch’s Livestock.

The Griggsville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to find their main building fully engulfed, after the fire was put out, they determined the building was a total loss.

Police reported the second fire being on Wednesday at 6:02 a.m. at the west building of Lynch’s livestock.

On Thursday, police reported a third fire at Lynch’s Livestock. A truck tractor semi-trailer was fully engulfed in flames at 4:59 a.m.

Police said they contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal Division of Arson for each fire.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Travis D. McDonald, 37, of Griggsville. They arrested McDonald on Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of N Chandler Street in Griggsville.

McDonald was arrested on the charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.

Police said this incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.