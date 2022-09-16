JWCC holds 19th annual livestock judging contest in new Agricultural Center

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - More than 30 Illinois and Missouri high schools came out to John Wood Community College’s 19th Annual Ag. Alumni Associations’ livestock judging contest on Friday.

At the event, hundreds of high school students had the opportunity to hone their skills for a future career in agriculture.

They judge cattle, goats, pigs and more. This year was the first year they were able to use the brand new Agricultural Center that opened last month.

Livestock judging coach Justin Lewis said the new facility was a big upgrade from the tents outdoors they used in previous years.

“It’s been an adjustment period on just getting everything sorted out and how to do it differently in this new facility,” Lewis said. “But it’s overall been absolutely amazing. It’s just taken a lot of stress off myself and the team to put this on.”

The new AC units and lab allowed them to take better care of the animals.

