JWCC receives grant for competency learning courses

By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at John Wood Community College said they will be awarded $540,000 over four years from the Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant to develop competency based education courses.

Arts and Sciences dean Rachel Hansen said competency based learning classes are split up into segments so those with experience can move through a course faster if they demonstrate they have the needed skills.

She said they want to apply that for their manufacturing and computer science classes.

Hansen said the grant money is important to develop these courses.

“It’s difficult to do if you don’t have the financial support because it’s creating those modules and making these class modifications is above and beyond what we expect of our faculty and staff in their traditional roles so the money from this grant supports that work,” she said.

Hansen said this could reduce the time someone spends in college from two years to as little as less than a year, which could be a big boost for the local workforce.

“The faster we can get them the skills that they need and turn them back into the workforce, the happier our workforce is and it’s important to note that a lot of what we put into this grant was driven by the workforce,” she said. “They love this idea of competency based education because again it gets people through our programs with the credentials they like to see and into the work force faster.”

She said they are still figuring out how they would break courses up and judge students skillset. She said also plan on using the money to develop an IT department.

Hansen said they hope to develop the courses within one to one and a half years and use the rest of the money to either add to the courses or iron them out to make sure they are working effectively.

