NJCAA Soccer Update: John Wood Blazers Set To Return To The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City This Weekend Against Parkland

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - College soccer action will be back on the local sports schedule in “The Gem City” this weekend when John Wood returns home to play host to Parkland College. The Blazers are currently (3-2) on the season after posting a 2-1 road win on Tuesday. The victory against Southwestern Illinois College was one were the goal scoring cam early for JWCC.

Head coach Dr. Bob Cowman watch his squad net 2 first half goals against SWIC. The Blazer goals came compliments of team captain Samy Aouati and Andrew Rudd. The Blazers duo hopes to have the same success against highly respected Cobras during their 2:00 p.m. showdown.

The Blazers are (2-0) playing at home so far this seasom.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.