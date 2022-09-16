PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Fire Department responded to a fire around 4:10 p.m., on Friday, at 821 N Spring Street.

Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the house.

Palmyra Fire Department Assistant Chief Rick Jones said one window burst from the heat.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Firefighters think the fire originated in the living room.

They said that there was major damage to the bottom and top floors of the home.

Palmyra home catches fire (WGEM)

Firefighters took an hour to put out the fire, but they are monitoring it for hotspots.

Palmyra and Hannibal Fire Departments responded, along with Palmyra Police Department and the state fire marshal.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.