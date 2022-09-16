QHS Homecoming Parade marches down Maine

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy High School Homecoming Parade was at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, and started at Quincy Jr. High going all the way to 33rd street.

At the parade students and parents were able to watch floats, the marching band and other groups march their way down Maine Street.

One student said she feels the parade is important to the students.

“I think it really brings us together,” Student Council President Pooja Jhanekar said. “It is such an amazing time. I learn so much more about the community in general, and getting together with my friends. We have so much fun together. It is just a big bonding experience in general.”

After the the parade, a pep rally was held at the Blue Devil Gym at Baldwin Elementary for students to show their school spirit.

