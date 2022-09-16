Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners appoint new deputy chiefs

Mike Tyler (left), Travis Wiemelt (right)
Mike Tyler (left), Travis Wiemelt (right)(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Chief of Police Adam Yates announced on Friday the appointment of Raymond “Mike” Tyler to Deputy Chief of Operations and Travis Wiemelt to the Deputy Chief of Administration within the Quincy Police Department.

Yates stated both deputy chiefs were appointed by the chief of police, with the advice and consent of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, on Tuesday. The appointments became effective that same day.

According to Yates, Tyler is a 22-year veteran of the department. Tyler graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement Justice Administration in 2000.

Yates reported that Wiemelt is a 20-year veteran of the department and served two years with the Lewis County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department before joining QPD. Wiemelt graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Culver Stockton College and earned a Master’s Degree in Administration and Leadership from Quincy University in 2001.

A formal introduction and swearing-in ceremony are planned for Sept. 19 during the Quincy City Council meeting.

