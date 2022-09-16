Quincy Businesses extend their hours for Friyay ShopHop

QUINCY (WGEM) - Five downtown Quincy shops are staying open later on Friday night. It’s the quarterly ShopHop going on right now in downtown Quincy.

Participating businesses include Domestics Etc., Love-It-Or-Leave-It, Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles, Shaker Hill and For Home & Her.

“It’s just a good opportunity to get different people down to the downtown area,” said participating shop owner Doug Tenhouse. “With the extended hours, a lot of people say they can’t make it in before five, so this just gives us an opportunity as the business community to open that up to a little bit different group of people.”

The shops will stay open until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.